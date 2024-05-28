Mizoram: Lecture on healthy lifestyle adoption by Assam Rifles at Hnahlan

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on healthy lifestyle adoption covering aspects of drug abuse, healthy living, yoga, meditation, hygiene, self-defense and overall fitness on 25 May 2024 at Hnahlan. The Assam Rifles enlightened the locals with a comprehensive session aimed to educate and empower participants with knowledge and practical tips to enhance their overall well-being.

The lecture began with an in-depth discussion on the detrimental effect of drug abuse, highlighting the physical and social consequences. The lecture aimed to raise awareness and encourage the youth to avoid substance abuse and seek help if needed.

The segment on yoga and meditation offered insights into the benefits of yoga for both physical and mental health. Hygiene was another critical topic where the lecture underscored the significance of personal cleanliness and proper sanitation practices in preventing diseases and promoting health.

Overall, the Assam Rifles lecture on a healthy lifestyle provided a holistic approach to well being, encouraging the participants to make informed choices and adopt a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

The students expressed profound gratitude to the Assam Rifles for undertaking such an initiative and appreciated the continuous efforts and commitment of the force in reaching out to them.

Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on ‘Know your Army/ Assam Rifles’ for students of Gyan Vikas Academy, Neval High Secondary School and Karam Veer High School at Gyan Vikas Academy, Charduar under Sonitpur district on 4 May.

The esteemed Assam Rifles orchestrated a captivating lecture titled ‘Know your Army/ Assam Rifles’ at the prestigious Gyan Vikas Academy. Welcoming students from Neval High Secondary School and Karam Veer High School, the event served as a beacon of enlightenment, aiming to deepen the students’ understanding of the military landscape.

With fervour and dedication, the Assam Rifles imparted invaluable insights into their noble endeavours and the pivotal role they play in safeguarding the nation’s integrity and security. Through meticulously crafted presentations, interactive sessions, and heartfelt discussions, the young minds were not only educated about the Assam Rifles but also instilled with a profound sense of national pride and responsibility.

The event served as a bridge, connecting the youth with the gallant men and women who serve tirelessly to protect the sovereignty of our motherland, fostering a bond of respect and admiration that will resonate for generations to come. A total of 135 students and youth attended the lecture with full zeal and enthusiasm.

