Lifetime Ban Imposed On Five Football Players From Mizoram For Match-Fixing

AIZAWL: The Goa Football Association has slapped lifetime bans on five footballers from Mizoram over match-fixing allegations, just days after the Mizoram Football Association banned 24 players due to the same reason.

The Mizo football players involved in this immoral practice have been identified as Lalnunzama, Lalnunsiama, Lalawmpuia, Flavius Lalruatkima, and L. Lotha, all of whom will be barred from participating in football events.

Two of the banned players, Lalnunzama and Lalnunsiama, had signed contracts with Vasco Sports Club for the upcoming season in the Goa Professional League.

Prior to the Mizoram Football Association enforcing bans against the duo earlier this week, both the players competed in the Mizoram Premier League for Chanmari FC and Bethlehem FC, respectively.