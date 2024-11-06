Lifetime Ban Imposed On Five Football Players From Mizoram For Match-Fixing

AIZAWL: The Goa Football Association has slapped lifetime bans on five footballers from Mizoram over match-fixing allegations, just days after the Mizoram Football Association banned 24 players due to the same reason.
The Mizo football players involved in this immoral practice have been identified as Lalnunzama, Lalnunsiama, Lalawmpuia, Flavius Lalruatkima, and L. Lotha, all of whom will be barred from participating in football events.
Two of the banned players, Lalnunzama and Lalnunsiama, had signed contracts with Vasco Sports Club for the upcoming season in the Goa Professional League.
Prior to the Mizoram Football Association enforcing bans against the duo earlier this week, both the players competed in the Mizoram Premier League for Chanmari FC and Bethlehem FC, respectively.
The Goa Football Association acted immediately to punish the players whose names appeared on the Mizoram list, thereby showing consistency in the disciplinary measures taken against match-fixing activities.
Lalrengpuia, the Secretary of the Mizoram Football Association, revealed that Lalnunzama had introduced match-fixers to the Mizoram Premier League. He mentioned that in August, Lalnunzama requested a transfer, raising doubts.
"There were four Mizoram Premier League clubs with external investors. We later discovered these investors were likely from the same group, which heightened our suspicions," Lalrengpuia further explained.
"Based on evidence from a whistleblower, we conducted an integrity workshop to educate players on how match-fixers operate. When players came forward, we filed a police report. The police findings were then used to take action against those involved," he added.