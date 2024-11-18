Mizo Students' Body Raises Concern Over Safety Of Mizo Students In Violence-Hit Manipur

AIZAWL: Amidst the ongoing unrest in violence-hit Manipur, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s apex student body, has expressed deep concern for the safety and well-being of Mizo students studying in Manipur.

The student body has urged the Central Government to take immediate measures to ensure that the well-being of these students are being looked after.

The MZP has requested for the temporary transfer of Mizoram’s quota in technical and medical institutions in Manipur to other states until the restoration of normalcy in the conflict-ridden northeastern state.

This plea comes in the aftermath of escalating tensions in Manipur due to the gruesome killing of 10 tribal individuals recently.