Mizoram: Candlelight Vigil Held In Aizawl To Mourn Death Of Tribals In Manipur’s Jiribam

AIZAWL: Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in Aizawl on Friday evening to mourn the deaths of 11 members of the Hmar-Mizo community in the turmoil-hit Jiribam district of Manipur.

The Mizo Defence League organized the demonstration, which took place in front of Vanapa Hall to express grief and outrage over the violence that claimed the lives of several individuals.

The murder of a Hmar tribal woman, a mother of three, on November 7 in Zairawn village, close to Jiribam town, particularly enraged the protesters.

The agitators also condemned the deaths of 10 more Hmar-Mizo community members allegedly by security forces on November 11 at Jakuradhor, also in Jiribam.