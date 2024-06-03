Meghalaya: Second Wall Collapse at PA Sangma Sports Complex Leaves Authorities Scrambling

SHILLONG: State authorities are facing significant embarrassment after wall collapse at PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura early Sunday morning This marks second incident in less than 12 months. The previous occurrence was collapse of retaining wall at complex’s football stadium on June 22 2023. Officials have again cited heavy rainfall as cause.

The most recent collapse involved outer boundary wall near sewage treatment plant. It also affected Indoor Hall 2, both currently under construction. Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Isawanda Laloo, confirmed in statement that main stadium structure remains unaffected.

Laloo noted that contractor Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd, has been instructed to submit detailed report on incident.

Due to ongoing construction only provisional drainage systems are in place. Heavy rain caused blockage in drainage outlet. This led to wall’s collapse. Laloo emphasized that wall was temporary. It was intended to demarcate and prevent potential encroachment.

In response to collapse West Garo Hills district administration has swiftly implemented safety measures for residents in vicinity. An affected family has been relocated. They have been provided with temporary relief. This includes accommodation, supplies and necessary amenities

Despite football stadium's inauguration in December 2022 rest of complex remains incomplete. The PA Sangma Sports Complex spans 17,000 square meters. It is being developed at a cost of Rs 127.7 crore

Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for independent inquiry into incident. TMC state youth president Richard Marak criticized connection between implementing agency Badri Rai & Company and MDA government. He accused them of fostering crisis of integrity and accountability in Meghalaya. Marak also referenced previous year's wall collapse to underscore his concerns.

The collapse has sparked debate about construction quality and oversight at sports complex. Authorities scramble for answers. The call for transparency and accountability grows louder and the stakeholders demanding thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.