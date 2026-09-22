Mizoram: 3 Workers, Including Teenager, Electrocuted to Death

Aizawl: Three workers, including a 16-year-old boy, were electrocuted to death and three others were injured while shifting an electric pole at a highway construction site in Mizoram's Kolasib district, adjoining Assam, police said on Sunday. A police official said that the tragic incident took place late on Saturday afternoon at Sethawn, near Kolasib, when the six workers were busy shifting an electric pole as part of the ongoing four-lane highway project.

According to the official, the workers were engaged by a sub-contractor involved in replacing electric poles that had been damaged during the widening of National Highway-306, a key road link connecting Mizoram with neighbouring Assam.

The highway-widening project is being executed by the government-owned National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The police official said that two of the deceased workers were from Myanmar, while the third was from Manipur. The three injured workers were taken for medical treatment following the incident, the official stated.

The surviving workers said that they had switched off the power supply at three different points before starting the work. However, they were unable to explain how electricity subsequently reached the site. (IANS)

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