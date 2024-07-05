Mizoram: Amit Shah to Visit Mizoram for Review of Assam Rifles' Relocation to Zokhawsang

AIZAWL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mizoram next month. He will review relocation of Assam Rifles' base from Aizawl's center to Zokhawsang on outskirts of state capital. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced this development. This followed joint meeting with key officials from state government and Assam Rifles.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma revealed that he had discussed the relocation with Shah during visit to New Delhi in June. Shah reiterated his commitment to the relocation. He quoted Shah "A decision to shift Assam Rifles’ base from Aizawl to Zokhawsang has been taken already. We are committed to shifting the headquarters to the designated place. I am coming to Aizawl to inspect steps taken towards shifting the Assam Rifles’ base”.

The joint meeting was convened to review the steps taken so far. It also discussed the next phases required. This pertains to relocation of Assam Rifles battalion headquarters from Aizawl to Zokhawsang in the eastern outskirts of state capital. State home department officials and other departments briefed meeting on the infrastructure developments at Zokhawsang for relocation.

Assam Rifles officials highlighted need to relocate certain existing facilities including magazine building and firing point, due to ongoing construction of new road for local farmers practicing cultivation near Zokhawsang. This new road passes through Assam Rifles area at Zokhawsang. Adjustments within the complex are thereby necessitated.

Additionally, Assam Rifles raised concerns about internal road network within Zokhawsang complex. Water supply issues and electric transformer complications were also discussed during meeting. The meeting concluded with a decision to conduct joint inspection. This would expedite relocation of infrastructure affected by new road construction.

However, Assam Rifles officials were reminded. They must take responsibility for repairing internal roads and electric transformers. These facilities were handed over to paramilitary force five years ago. The Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang was officially inaugurated by Union Home Minister. This was on April 1 last year.

The upcoming visit by Amit Shah is expected to provide significant push towards completing relocation. Addressing any pending issues. This will ensure the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters is fully operational at new site in Zokhawsang.