Mizoram and Nagaland Oppose Renaming of Health Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs'

AIZAWL: The central government's decision to rename Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM) has met with resistance from Northeastern states of Mizoram and Nagaland. Both states have expressed concerns. That term "mandir" which means temple, could foster adverse sentiments among their predominantly Christian populations.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare communicated this rebranding to all states. And union territories in November 2023 through letter from Mission Director of National Health Mission L S Changsan. The renamed centres, now called Ayushman Arogya Mandirs carry tagline “Arogyam Parmam Dhanam” (health is the greatest wealth).

Mizoram's Principal Secretary Esther Lal Ruatkimi, first voiced concerns in January 2024. In letter to then Union Health Secretary she emphasized that over 90% of Mizoram's population identifies as Christian. Ruatkimi stressed term "mandir" might alienate the public. Undermining support for health initiatives. She requested an exemption from rebranding for Mizoram. Stating, "I would like to express my concern regarding instructions for rebranding existing Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM). As you are aware Mizoram is a Christian state with more than 90% of population identifying as Christian. It is felt that in order to continue to garner public support for public health activities for health promotion. This rebranding may foster adverse sentiments among populace towards the government. I, therefore request you to kindly exempt Mizoram from this activity."

Despite sending a follow-up request in February 2024, Mizoram has yet to receive response from Centre.

In March 2024 Nagaland's Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary, V Kezo also addressed similar concerns in letter to the Centre. He warned that renaming could attract strong objections from Church and civil societies in Nagaland.

The resistance from Mizoram and Nagaland highlights the cultural sensitivities involved. National policy changes and the importance of considering regional and religious contexts in decision-making processes are essential. As of now, the central government has not publicly responded to these concerns and the issue remains unresolved.