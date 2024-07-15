Mizoram: Areca nuts worth Rs 52.64 lakh recovered in Champai

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities Assam Rifles recovered 94 bags of Areca nuts worth Rs 52.64 lakhs in general area Ruantlang, Champhai on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department Champhai based on specific information wherein 94 bags of Areca nuts were recovered during special Area Dominating patrol established by Assam Rifles. The entire consignment of Areca nuts worth Rupees 52,64,000/- (Rupees Fifty Two Lakh Sixty Four Thousand only) was handed over to Customs Department, Champhai on Saturday for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Assam Rifles recovered areca nuts worth Rs 2.072 crore at Chhungte-Aizawl Road (sentinelassam.com)