Assam Rifles recovered areca nuts worth Rs 2.072 crore at Chhungte-Aizawl Road

Mizoram: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, recovered 370 bags of Areca nuts weighing 29,600 Kg worth rupees 2.072 crore in general area of Chhungte-Aizawl Road, Champhai district on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles & Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information in Champhai. During the operation, 370 bags of Areca nuts were recovered in general area of Chhungte-Aizawl Road. The entire consignment of Areca nuts worth Rs 2,07,2, 0,000 (rupees two crore seven lakhs twenty thousand only) has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings, stated a press release.

