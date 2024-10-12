Mizoram: Assam Rifles Apprehend Foreigner, Seize Narcotics and Cash

Aizawl: In multiple recent operations conducted by security forces, a citizen of neighboring Myanmar was arrested and a sizeable cache of narcotics and cash was seized.

Assam Rifles recently conducted two operations against contraband substances in the Northeastern state of Mizoram. According to reports, these operations were carried out in Champhai. And the operations led to the recovery of over 7 kilos of contraband marijuana. In addition to the narcotics, Rs 95.44 lakhs in Indian currency was also recovered by the Assam Rifles team.

Two individuals were also apprehended during the operations carried out by the Assam Rifles team. One of them was mentioned to belong to Myanmar, while the other was an Indian national. They were later handed over to the local police to further investigate the matter.

Recently Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the Zote area, where they seized 284.43 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.99 crore. One person was arrested on the spot in connection with the narcotics.

They had also seized over two lakh methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60 crore and arrested two drug smugglers in a separate operation in the Melbuk area.