Mizoram: Assam Rifles celebrated International anti-drug day at Mizo orphanage

AIZAWL: In the run up to events Assam Rifles celebrated International Drug Day by conducting a medical camp and distributing essential commodities at TNT Orphanage, Aizawl, on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles Medical Team offered a range of health services by establishing a medical camp and distributing essential medicines. The aim was to raise awareness about drug abuse and provide much-needed healthcare and supplies to TNT orphanage. Moreover, preventive measures were a focus, with vaccinations administered and hygiene education provided to promote long-term health and well-being.

This distribution by Assam Rifles serves as a tangible manifestation of their dedication to community service. At the conclusion of the event, a felicitation ceremony was held to honor Padma Shri Sangthankima, the founder of TNT, celebrating his significant contributions and achievements, stated the press release.

