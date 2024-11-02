Mizoram: Assam Rifles Celebrates Diwali with Local Communities

MIZORAM: Assam Rifles organized Diwali celebrations in collaboration with local communities along the border areas of Mizoram on Friday. The event was organized to foster stronger bonds with the residents and to share the joy and warmth of Diwali.

The celebration featured traditional Diwali customs, including the lighting of diyas, cultural performances, and the distribution of sweets.

This act of Diwali celebration is part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing commitment to building trust and cooperation with the people of Mizoram.

By celebrating cultural events together, the Assam Rifles aims to reinforce peace, goodwill, and a spirit of togetherness across the region, stated a press release.

