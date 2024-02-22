Mizoram: Mizo Groups Rally Against Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

MIZORAM: The Mizo civil society groups assembled at Aizawl as a protest against the proposed fence along the 1,643-km Indo-Myanmar border and the end of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar in a demonstration led by the NGO Coordination Committee. It was attended by dignitaries including K Vanlalvena, Mizoram's only Rajya Sabha member, and MLAs from various political parties. The protest outside the premises of Vanapa Hall hailed the sentiments of Mizos and as a result they opposed the border fencing scheme in Mizoram in particular.

The ethnic groups on either of the border were hailed as key links to preserve cultural and ethnic relations NGOCC president Lalhmachhuana while addressing the rally condemned the government’s decision stressing that it was ignoring the aspirations of the people of Mizoram. He pointed out that mere border fencing would not be ideal to solve the issues such as arms smuggling and drug trafficking. In this matter he also cited the example of Indo-Bangladesh border.

This move in order to secure the border and to cancel the FMR prompted a call from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who linked the ongoing communal clashes in Manipur to “illegal migration” from Myanmar. Lalhamchuana questioned the priority of one's wishes over broader democratic principles. During the demonstration, two resolutions strongly opposed the border fence and supported efforts to protect the FMR.

The NGOCC had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to seek a reconsideration of the decision. They also further highlighted India’s commitment to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the negative impact of FMR destruction on ethnic and cultural relations. Lalduhoma also strongly opposed the border fence in his recent meetings with Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah and has expressed his expectations that Mizoram would be excluded from the scheme. Mizoram shares a 510-km long border with Myanmar, fostering ethnic relations with the community in Myanmar. Further these protests highlights the united stand of the Mizo groups of the state against the proposed border policies and expressed their commitment to preserve cultural and ethnic ties along the Indo-Myanmar border.