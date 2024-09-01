Mizoram: Assam Rifles Organized Awareness Lecture on ‘Prevention of Drug Abuse’

MIZORAM: In a significant step towards promoting a drug-free community, Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture on prevention of drug abuse at Zochawchhuah village. The event, aimed to educate the local population, particularly the youth, about the grave dangers associated with drug addiction and the measures to prevent it.

The lecture covered various aspects of drug abuse, including physical and psychological impacts, social and legal consequences and the ways to resist peer pressure. The resource persons also provided valuable information on the support systems available for individuals struggling with addiction and emphasized the importance of community support in combating drug abuse.

The initiative was well received by the attendees, who expressed their appreciation for the valuable insights and practical advice shared during the session. Assam Rifles continues to demonstrate its commitment to the well-being of the communities in the North eastern region of our country, stated a press release.

