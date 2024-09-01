Mizoram: Assam Rifles Recovered Heroin and Areca Nuts Worth Rs 3.47 Crore in Champhai

MIZORAM: In a series of operations, Assam Rifles recovered Heroin No. 4 and Areca Nuts with a total worth of Rs 3.47 crore in Champhai, Mizoram in three separate operations and apprehended three individuals on Friday. The first operation was carried out at Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, Zokhawthar wherein 29 x Hongs of Heroin No 4 (Wt-292 gms) costing Rs 2,04,40,000 were recovered and one individual was apprehended. Second operation was carried out at Tuelcheng Track Junction and 110 bags of areca nuts costing Rs 61,60,000 were recovered and two individuals were apprehended, in a third operation which was carried out at Hmunhmeltha village, 145 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 81,20,000 were recovered.

The operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles, Zokhawthar police and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Station Zokhawthar and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai, Mizoram on Friday for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against trafficking of illegal items and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of this racket in Mizoram, stated a press release.

