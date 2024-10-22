Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seizes 120 Bags of Areca Nuts Worth Rs 58.80 Lakh in Champhai District

KOHIMA: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, recovered 120 bags of areca nuts amounting Rs 58.80 lakh from general areas of Mualkawi, Champhai district.

Based on a specific information, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai in general areas of Mualkawi, Champhai. The entire consignment worth Rs 58.80 lakh (Rupees Fifty Eight Lakh Eighty Thousand) have been handed over to Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, stated a press release.

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police recover 39,900 detonators near Indo-Myanmar Border

Also Watch: