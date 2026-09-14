Mizoram: Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line Transforms Aizawl’s Connectivity, Economic Prospects

AIZAWL: The 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line has transformed Mizoram's connectivity, opening new avenues for passenger travel, freight movement, tourism and economic activity, railway officials said on Sunday, a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project.

The railway line, inaugurated on September 13, 2025, has placed Aizawl on India's railway map for the first time, providing reliable rail connectivity to the state capital through Sairang.

Built across steep hills, deep valleys and gorges, the project comprises 153 bridges, including 55 major and 88 minor bridges, besides 10 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges. Six bridges are more than 70 metres high, with the tallest standing at 114 metres. The alignment also includes 45 tunnels spanning nearly 16 km.

The line connects Bairabi in southern Assam with four new stations - Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang - bringing rail connectivity to the doorstep of Aizawl.

Officials said three major long-distance services now connect Sairang with Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi. The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express provides Mizoram's first direct premium rail link with the national capital, while the Guwahati and Kolkata services connect the state with major educational, commercial and medical centres.

The Sairang-Silchar passenger service, launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in January 2026, has further strengthened connectivity with southern Assam.

Over the past year, the services have completed more than 1,100 trips and carried over 15 lakh passengers, generating Rs 54 crore in ticket revenue for the Railways.

Sairang railway station alone recorded more than 5.54 lakh passenger movements during the year, averaging around 3,300 passengers daily.

The railway corridor has also boosted freight transportation, enabling essential commodities, automobiles and construction materials to reach Aizawl in a safer, faster and more cost-effective manner.

Officials said the project has significantly reduced Mizoram's dependence on roads and emerged as a key driver of economic growth and opportunity. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles distributes sewing machines to 22 women