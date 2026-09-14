Manipur: Assam Rifles distributes sewing machines to 22 women

IMPHAL: Assam Rifles distributed sewing machines to 22 women in Manipur's Irengbam village under its Civic Action Programme on Saturday.

The initiative is aimed at supporting women through skill development and providing need-based assistance to the local community.

Expressing gratitude for the assistance, Irengbam village Sarpanch Gopen thanked the 33 Assam Rifles for extending support to the women of the village.

"We would like to thank the 33 Assam Rifles for providing these sewing machines. On behalf of my village, I extend my sincere thanks. This is a great help to our village. Around 22 people received this help," Gopen said.

The Civic Action Programme of Assam Rifles focuses on providing assistance based on the needs of communities in areas where the force operates. Its initiatives cover sectors including healthcare, education, infrastructure, sports, sanitation and skill development, besides other essential community requirements.

The distribution of sewing machines is aimed at providing women with tools that can help them develop tailoring and other livelihood-related skills. Such initiatives are intended to strengthen community engagement and create opportunities for economic empowerment at the grassroots level. (ANI)

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