Mizoram Bans Hunting Of Birds For Two Months To Protect Migratory Species

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has enforced a temporary ban on the hunting of birds and other wildlife throughout October and November to protect migratory species.
Aizawl District Magistrate Lalhriatpuia issued the order on Monday. It restricts the use of catapults, guns, and air rifles for hunting in a bid to preserve the region’s wildlife during this critical period.
This strict measure has been put in place under Section 163 (1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
The purpose behind this move is to safeguard migratory birds, like the Amur Falcon. Known locally as “Sialsir,” the Amur Falcon migrates from colder regions of the northern hemisphere to southern Africa, using Mizoram as a rest stop.
Many of these birds face an existential risk due to hunting during these months, leading to a decline in wildlife populations over time.
The Mizoram district administration, in collaboration with local conservation groups like the Centre for Environment & Social Justice (CESJ), is making efforts to raise awareness about the importance of protecting these species.
Recently, the CESJ urged district officials and local communities to protect migratory birds when they pass through Mizoram.
Those found violating the order could be slapped with penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
