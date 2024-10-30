Mizoram Bans Hunting Of Birds For Two Months To Protect Migratory Species

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has enforced a temporary ban on the hunting of birds and other wildlife throughout October and November to protect migratory species.

Aizawl District Magistrate Lalhriatpuia issued the order on Monday. It restricts the use of catapults, guns, and air rifles for hunting in a bid to preserve the region’s wildlife during this critical period.

This strict measure has been put in place under Section 163 (1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The purpose behind this move is to safeguard migratory birds, like the Amur Falcon. Known locally as “Sialsir,” the Amur Falcon migrates from colder regions of the northern hemisphere to southern Africa, using Mizoram as a rest stop.