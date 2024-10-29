Mizoram Government To Ban Firecrackers During Festive Season To Reduce Pollution

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Government has decided to ban all kinds of firecrackers and sky lanterns during Christmas and New Year festivities to reduce pollution.

This was informed by Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Monday while addressing an event held at the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party office.

The minister assured that the state government will take strict action against people involved in the transportation and bursting of fireworks.

He also revealed that the state government will alert all units of police and night patrolling will be conducted in towns and villages so as to ensure peaceful celebrations of Christmas and New Year.