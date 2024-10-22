Mizoram BJP Seeks Centre's Intervention After Minister's Convoy Stopped By Assam Rifles

AIZAWL: The BJP's Mizoram unit has sought the Centre's intervention into the alleged halting of a minister's car and convoy by Assam Rifles, a party leader said on Sunday.

Assam Rifles denied the allegations, describing the accusation as misleading and malicious. The letter was sent to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on October 18.

According to the letter, which was accessed by PTI, the BJP Mizoram unit claimed that state Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliania’s car and entourage were stopped three times by Assam Rifles during his official tour from October 12 to October 17.