Mizoram BJP Seeks Centre's Intervention After Minister's Convoy Stopped By Assam Rifles

AIZAWL: The BJP's Mizoram unit has sought the Centre's intervention into the alleged halting of a minister's car and convoy by Assam Rifles, a party leader said on Sunday.
Assam Rifles denied the allegations, describing the accusation as misleading and malicious. The letter was sent to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on October 18.
According to the letter, which was accessed by PTI, the BJP Mizoram unit claimed that state Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliania’s car and entourage were stopped three times by Assam Rifles during his official tour from October 12 to October 17.
The first incident took place on October 12, when the paramilitary force allegedly stopped the minister's convoy near Kawlbem village in the Saitual district while he was heading to a public meeting.
The letter alleged that one of the personnel, who appeared to be drunk, showed disrespect to the minister and the Tricolour flag displayed in his vehicle. After a brief confrontation, the drunken personnel were taken by state police but released shortly afterward without any charges.
The minister’s convoy was reportedly stopped again by Assam Rifles on October 14 and 17 near Ngopa village in Saitual district and Bungbangla near Aizawl, the letter stated.
The letter signed by state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka and BJP legislature party leader Dr K Beichhua stated that “Mizoram is one of the most peaceful states in India. It is unfortunate that Assam Rifles misbehaved with elected representatives. We strongly condemn this incident and call for appropriate punishment for those involved.”
The state BJP urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to take immediate action against the personnel involved and to instruct the paramilitary force to show due respect to elected representatives and the people of Mizoram.
