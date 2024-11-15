Mizoram Traffic Police Cracks Down On Noise Pollution, Destroys 176 Modified Exhausts

AIZAWL: The Aizawl Traffic Police has seized and destroyed 176 modified exhausts and silencers surpassing the permissible noise level of 80 decibels.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's order on November 13 served as the directive for the destruction, which took place in the courtyard of the Superintendent of Police's office.

This measure is part of an intensive drive to reduce noise pollution caused by motorcycles with modified silencers, a rising concern in Aizawl, particularly as the festive season approaches.

The police have been conducting special night-time operations to nab violators, with an expected increase in late-night vehicular activity due to events.