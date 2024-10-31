Mizoram Chief Minister Inaugurates Major Developments At Zoram Medical College

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated major developmental initiatives at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, including the state’s first Master’s degree program in Public Health and an 80-bed ladies’ hostel.
The newly constructed Curie’s Ladies Hostel, built by the Mizoram Public Works Department for Rs 10 crore and funded by the Ministry of DONER under the NESIDS OTRI Scheme includes facilities such as a mess, kitchen, and common areas. This accommodates 282 female students and further fosters a safe living environment.
The University Grant Commission and the World Health Organization acknowledged the two-year course of the Master of Public Health (MPH) program which aims to meet the increased demand for public health professionals.
The program will enroll six students annually with a fee of Rs 2 lakh per year and is affiliated with Mizoram University. It also intends to partner with the Jodhpur School of Public Health to elevate its curriculum.
Zoram Medical College has enrolled 674 MBBS scholars, with 97 graduates completing their internships since its foundation in 2018.
Recently, the college has had 97 interns from the 2019 batch and 480 students from the 2020 – 2024 batch; the admissions process for the new batch has formerly filled 85 out of 100 seats.