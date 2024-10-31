Mizoram Chief Minister Inaugurates Major Developments At Zoram Medical College

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated major developmental initiatives at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, including the state’s first Master’s degree program in Public Health and an 80-bed ladies’ hostel.

The newly constructed Curie’s Ladies Hostel, built by the Mizoram Public Works Department for Rs 10 crore and funded by the Ministry of DONER under the NESIDS OTRI Scheme includes facilities such as a mess, kitchen, and common areas. This accommodates 282 female students and further fosters a safe living environment.

The University Grant Commission and the World Health Organization acknowledged the two-year course of the Master of Public Health (MPH) program which aims to meet the increased demand for public health professionals.