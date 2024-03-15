Mizoram CM Announces Amendments Cutting MLA’s Entitlements

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma announced the passage of four amendment bills in the assembly which reduce the benefits of Ministers, Speakers, Deputy Speaker, and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The CM said that the state would save approximately Rs 13 crores over five years by cutting these entitlements.

The key changes include reducing the entitlement of household attendants for the CM and Assembly Speaker from six to four and for Ministers, Ministers of state, Deputy Speaker, and Deputy Government Chief Whip from four to three.