Mizoram CM Announces Amendments Cutting MLA’s Entitlements

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma announced the passage of four amendment bills in the assembly which reduce the benefits of Ministers, Speakers, Deputy Speaker, and Members of the Legislative Assembly.
The CM said that the state would save approximately Rs 13 crores over five years by cutting these entitlements.
The key changes include reducing the entitlement of household attendants for the CM and Assembly Speaker from six to four and for Ministers, Ministers of state, Deputy Speaker, and Deputy Government Chief Whip from four to three.
Moreover, the amendment bill no longer allocates for purchasing vehicles for legislators in each term.
One of the bills that remained same included the entitlement of MLAs to have two household attendants.
Earlier, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led government in Mizoram assured to reassess the state’s prohibition law, which prohibited the sale and consumption of liquor in most areas, with exceptions, as revealed in the assembly on Wednesday.
Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar in the assembly stated that the current prohibition law is being assessed and scrutinized and will be reviewed if necessary.
The law does not apply to the areas of three autonomous district councils in the southern part of the state.
The minister further mentioned that efforts are underway to fill vacant officer positions and to acquire the necessary vehicles, weapons, and equipment for the department’s investigations.
He stated that efforts are to upgrade the excise department’s office building and staff quarters.
There has been a debate on various platforms about the need to review the existing prohibition law in Mizoram, as the state has limited sources of revenue and many people have died due to alcohol consumption despite it being a dry state.
