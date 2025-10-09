Mizoram CM Inaugurates 24th MHIP General Assembly In Aizawl

The Chief Minister also reminded that MHIP was conferred the Nari Shakti Puruskar in 2016 by the Ministry of Women & Child Development for its exemplary work in advancing women's welfare. He also brought to light the efforts of the organization in tabling the Mizo Marriage, Divorce, and Inheritance Bills in 2013, which led to the passing of The Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act in 2014.