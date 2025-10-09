Mizoram CM Inaugurates 24th MHIP General Assembly In Aizawl

AIZAWL: The 24th General Assembly of the Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) was formally inaugurated by Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl on Tuesday.The Chief Minister in his speech complimented the organization for its steadfast dedication to public service and community building.
Pu Lalduhoma stressed MHIP's active involvement in different government welfare schemes, such as the Swadhar Greh and One Stop Centre schemes. He particularly mentioned the role played by the MHIP Sub-Headquarters in Serchhip District under the Swadhar Greh scheme and its participation in the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme.
The Chief Minister also reminded that MHIP was conferred the Nari Shakti Puruskar in 2016 by the Ministry of Women & Child Development for its exemplary work in advancing women's welfare. He also brought to light the efforts of the organization in tabling the Mizo Marriage, Divorce, and Inheritance Bills in 2013, which led to the passing of The Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act in 2014.
Emphasizing the role of family in building a strong society, Pu Lalduhoma appealed to the people to raise children who will be assets to society.
MHIP President Pi Ngurmawii Sailo thanked the Chief Minister, dignitaries, and delegates. According to the General Secretary’s report, MHIP currently consists of 10 Sub-Headquarters, 30 Block Units, 9 Joint Units, and 765 Branches, with a membership of approximately 289,300. The assembly was chaired by MHIP Vice President Pi B. Sangkhumi, who was also honored for her leadership and contributions to the empowerment of Mizo women.
