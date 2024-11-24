Mizoram CM Inaugurates 8th Edition Of Northeast Mini Jamboree Of Bharat Scouts and Guides

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the 8th edition of the Northeast Mini Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Aizawl on Saturday.

Approximately 300 participants from across the country attended the event at the Mizoram State Training Centre in Tanhril.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all participants in his speech, who attended the Mini Jamboree. He hoped that the participants would meaningfully enjoy the event, strengthening their bonds.

He encouraged the participants to express the essence of joy and service to others, as advocated by Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouts & Guides movement, who said, “True happiness is to bring happiness to others.”