Mizoram CM Inaugurates Thenzawl Peace City Celebration, Unveils Vision For State’s First Planned Modern Town

Thenzawl/Aizwal: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday inaugurated the Thenzawl Peace Celebration at Thenzawl Bazar Veng, stressing the importance of creating the modern, well planned towns to meet the aspirations of the people.The programme was jointly organised by the Thenzawl Joint Village Council, local NGO’s and community members.

In his address, Lalduhoma said Thenzawl with its balanced environment and strategic location, has the potential to become Mizoram’s first modern planned city. “Thenzawl Planned City” is not intended to compete with Aizawl but to provide Mizoram with a peaceful, well organised and future ready modern city” , he said.

Reflecting on his political journey from an IPS officer to the first MP disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law the Chief Minister reiterated that Mizoram’s peace journey since 1986 made the launch of a Peace City particularly meaningful. He also recalled his past engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues of state development.

C. Lalnunthara, President of Vantawng Group YMA, thanked Lalduhoma for his vision, saying the people of Thenzawl take pride in hosting Mizoram’s first planned modern city.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has sanctioned ₹10 crore for preparing a Master Plan for Thenzawl Peace City. Covering an area of 108 sq. km, the plan envisions accommodation for around 10 lakh residents. A Request for Proposal (RFP) issued on July 22 attracted bids from 18 major firms, with groundwork for the project expected to start soon.