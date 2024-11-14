Mizoram Seeks Centre's Assistance To Enhance Hydropower Producing Capacity

AIZAWL: Mizoram Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana attended the Conference of Power Ministers and Secretaries in New Delhi which was chaired by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The conference was held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

Minister Rodingliana emphasized the potential of the state’s hydroelectric sector, its current energy challenges, and the need for central support to achieve its energy goals.

The Power and Electricity Minister highlighted the state's shortcomings in extracting the most out of the available resources. He said that despite Mizoram having the capacity to produce up to 3,500 megawatts (MW) of hydroelectric power, the state currently generates only 38.5 MW due to limited financial resources and infrastructure.