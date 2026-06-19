Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Flags off 219 New Police Vehicles

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that the state government has undertaken sustained efforts to modernise the police force to enhance policing and strengthen the maintenance of law and order across the state.

Flagging off 219 new police vehicles at the parade ground of the 3rd Battalion of the Mizoram Armed Police at Mualpui, the Chief Minister said that all 44 police stations across the state would now be better equipped to serve the people within their respective jurisdictions.

He said that the 219 new police vehicles were procured under the Assistance to States and Union Territories for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) Scheme.

CM Lalduhoma said that a total of 219 vehicles have been procured under the scheme, though some are yet to arrive. Every police station in Mizoram -- 44 in total -- will receive at least one new vehicle, while 15 police outposts will benefit through the reallocation of existing vehicles.

The new vehicles will also be allotted to battalions, specialised units and police training schools, the official added.

The Chief Minister said that Mizoram has received Rs 44.53 crore under the ASUMP Scheme, including the state's share, of which Rs 30.45 crore has been utilised for the procurement of vehicles.

The remaining funds have been used for the purchase of modern policing equipment and the development of infrastructure. He noted that procurement of vehicles under the Police Modernisation Scheme had not been permitted since 2017, resulting in transportation-related challenges for the Police Department.

However, following sustained efforts by the state government and Mizoram Police, particularly the office of the Director General of Police, approval for vehicle procurement was eventually secured.

CM Lalduhoma also pointed out that Mizoram had been unable to avail the benefits of the scheme since 2021 due to technical issues and described the restoration of these benefits under his government as a significant achievement. The Chief Minister urged the recipients to maintain the vehicles properly so that they can effectively serve the Police Department for many years.

Addressing the event, Director General of Police (DGP) Sharad Agarwal said that the initiative was aimed not only at acquiring new vehicles but also at strengthening the police force and enhancing its operational capabilities to meet the demands of modern policing. Home Minister K. Sapdanga, along with senior police officials, attended the programme. (IANS)

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