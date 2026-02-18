Mizoram CM Lalduhoma inaugurates Bridge over Tlawng River

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated the Lengtekai bridge, a key infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity with Tripura as well as neighbouring Bangladesh.

Constructed over the Tlawng River, the strategically important bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 43.83 crore with funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The new link is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, facilitate trade and movement, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the state.

Officially named the 'Faith Bridge', the structure, measuring 100 metres in length, 7.5 metres in width and with a 1.5 metre footpath on both sides, is designed to carry loads up to 385 metric tons, significantly improving transport safety and capacity in the western region of the state.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Chief Minister recounted the challenges encountered during the bridge launching phase in December 2024, when pulley failure caused a major delay.

After months of renewed technical preparation, the launch was attempted again in April 2025, and the structure was successfully positioned without incident. Subsequent finishing works, including approach roads, were completed in September 2025, enabling Tuesday's formal opening.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the bridge replaces older Bailey structures that had limited load capacity and had suffered repeated damage in the past. The new bridge eliminates the need for load restrictions and vehicle unloading, ensuring uninterrupted and safer traffic flow. He described the project as a symbol of reliability and faith, reflected in its name, and a milestone in strengthening Mizoram's core infrastructure.

Highlighting the bridge's strategic value, he noted that it serves as a vital corridor for the Mamit district, which is home to around 85,000 people across roughly 90 villages (Census 2011). The district has strong agricultural potential, including rubber cultivation initiatives under the state's Chief Minister Rubber Mission. The route connects Mizoram with Tripura and Bangladesh, supports the transport of locally valued Langkaih river sand resources, provides access to Lengpui Airport, and serves institutions such as the National Institute of Technology Mizoram.

The hilly state shares inter-state border with Assam, Tripura and Manipur and international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Mamit-Bairabi corridor, he added, will continue to gain importance as regional connectivity expands. Reiterating the government's guiding principle of completing works on time with quality, the Chief Minister observed that Mizoram's road density -- currently about 46.37 km per 100 sq km -- remains significantly below the national average. Accelerating infrastructure growth, therefore, remains a priority.

He expressed appreciation to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Central government for their continued cooperation and responsiveness to the state's needs. Strict quality assurance protocols were maintained throughout the construction of the bridge. An on-site laboratory conducted continuous testing of materials, including aggregates and sand sourced from Assam. The steel bridge components were fabricated in Rourkela and transported in sections for assembly. Specialized carbon steel tension rods manufactured in Thailand were used for the hanger system. Upon completion, comprehensive load testing confirmed the bridge's operational safety and capacity for all classes of vehicles. (IANS)

