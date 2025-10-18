Mizoram CM lays foundation stone for working women’s hostel at Khatla

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Working Women’s Hostel at Khatla in Aizawl under the centrally- sponsored scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

A senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Working Women’s Hostel at Khatla is one of the seven new hostels to be constructed across Mizoram under SASCI 2024-25 (Part X).

Under this initiative, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 127 crore for the establishment of these hostels, the official said.

Mizoram currently has eight operational Working Women’s Hostels. Upon completion of these new projects, the total number will rise to 15.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to Mizo Hmeichhe Tangrual (MHT) for their long-standing efforts in establishing and managing the existing Working Women’s Hostel at Khatla.

He noted that the old building had become inadequate to meet growing needs and that a new, larger facility was essential to accommodate more working women.

Lalduhoma urged continued collaboration to ensure that the new hostel effectively supports women’s welfare and contributes to social progress.

The MHT was founded on July 16, 1946, by the first group of educated and enlightened Mizo women for the benefit and welfare of the women, who dominate social and traditional aspects in Mizo society.

The original Women’s Hostel at Khatla, established in 1975 by Mizo Hmeichhe Tangrual with funding from the Social Welfare Board of the Union government, initially accommodated 30 residents.

With subsequent central assistance, its capacity was later expanded to 60 residents. The old structure has now been demolished to make way for the new seven-storey building. The new facility will feature attached toilets in all rooms and modern amenities, with a total capacity for 140 residents.

The event was graced by V. L. Zaithanzama, MLA of Khatla Assembly constituency. The programme was chaired by Lalzarmawii, Commissioner and Secretary, Women and Child Development Department (WCD). (IANS)

