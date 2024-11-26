Mizoram Cracks Down On Illegal Fireworks, Major Seizures Made Ahead Of Festive Season

IMPHAL: In an effort to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season, the Mizoram government has taken steps and intensified its process to curb the illegal trade of fireworks and pyrotechnic materials.

A joint operation was conducted by Mizoram Police on Monday, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of banned items, including firecrackers, sky lanterns, and toy guns with dischargeable pellets, from a godown in Aizawl. The seized goods, worth over Rs 9.1 lakh, was found in the possession of Sahidul Alam (28), a resident of Karimganj, Assam.

Alam was arrested and a case was registered against him under Section 233 of the BNS. Another individual, Lalthawmmawia (34), from Chawlhhum was also apprehended.