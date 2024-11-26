Mizoram Cracks Down On Illegal Fireworks, Major Seizures Made Ahead Of Festive Season

IMPHAL: In an effort to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season, the Mizoram government has taken steps and intensified its process to curb the illegal trade of fireworks and pyrotechnic materials.
A joint operation was conducted by Mizoram Police on Monday, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of banned items, including firecrackers, sky lanterns, and toy guns with dischargeable pellets, from a godown in Aizawl. The seized goods, worth over Rs 9.1 lakh, was found in the possession of Sahidul Alam (28), a resident of Karimganj, Assam.
Alam was arrested and a case was registered against him under Section 233 of the BNS. Another individual, Lalthawmmawia (34), from Chawlhhum was also apprehended.
This crackdown follows a prohibitory order issued by the Mizoram government on November 21, which bans the sale and import of firecrackers, sky lanterns, and similar items. Authorities have requested the public to support the enforcement efforts and celebrate responsibly.