Mizoram: Cybercrime On The Rise, Over Rs. 8 Crore Lost To Online Fraud In 2024

AIZAWL: Mizoram has witnessed a surge in cyber-crime this year, with the state reporting losses exceeding 8 crore rupees.

Mizoram Police reported nearly 80% of cases as financial scams between January and September 2024, many related to fraudulent investment schemes and impersonation fraud.

The Mizoram Journalists’ Association and Mizoram Police recently organized a public awareness event where officials disclosed the shocking losses caused by cyber fraud.

From January to September, cyber-criminals duped a total of Rs. 8,00,31,849.35 from victims across Mizoram. The highest monthly loss was reported in July at Rs. 2.57 crore, with other months ranging between Rs. 24 lakh and over Rs. 1 crore.