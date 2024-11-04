Mizoram: Cybercrime On The Rise, Over Rs. 8 Crore Lost To Online Fraud In 2024

AIZAWL: Mizoram has witnessed a surge in cyber-crime this year, with the state reporting losses exceeding 8 crore rupees.
Mizoram Police reported nearly 80% of cases as financial scams between January and September 2024, many related to fraudulent investment schemes and impersonation fraud.
The Mizoram Journalists’ Association and Mizoram Police recently organized a public awareness event where officials disclosed the shocking losses caused by cyber fraud.
From January to September, cyber-criminals duped a total of Rs. 8,00,31,849.35 from victims across Mizoram. The highest monthly loss was reported in July at Rs. 2.57 crore, with other months ranging between Rs. 24 lakh and over Rs. 1 crore.
The law enforcement officers explained that retrieving funds from cyber scams continues to be challenging, with only about 10% of stolen funds successfully reclaimed.
One of the most common scams, known as the “army scam,” involves fraudsters pretending to be military personnel to gain victims’ trust and convince them to transfer money.
According to police reports, many cyber-criminals operate from outside the state, mainly from regions such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
The Mizoram Police called on the public to stay alert against online fraud, be cautious with unsolicited offers, and immediately report suspicious activities.
