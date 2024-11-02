Assam Rifles And Excise Department Seize Heroin In Mizoram

MIZORAM: In a successful anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles in coordination with Excise and Narcotics department recovered Heroin No. 4 worth approximately Rs 15.94 lakhs, weighing around 22.78 grams and apprehended a woman on Thursday.

The woman was suspected to be involved in drug peddling and was under constant surveillance for past few days.

Based on intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation on early morning of October 31. During the operation, Heroin No. 4, was recovered and the women was apprehended.

The woman and the seized items are under custody of Excise and Narcotics Department, Lunglei, for further investigation, stated a press release.

