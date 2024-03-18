Mizoram Elections: More Than 8.6 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots on April 19

AIZAWL: As Mizoram gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, more than 8.6 lakh voters, including 4.41 lakh female voters are set to exercise their franchise in the polls.
Among 8.6 lakh voters, there are 36,214 young voters aged 18-19, 4,758 senior citizens aged 85 and above, 3,399 voters with disabilities (PswD), and 4,980 service voters.
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that there are 1,276 polling stations throughout the state.
Speaking to the media, Vyas asserted that 15 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with 3,000 state police personnel, will be deployed across the state during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The CEO also urged active cooperation and involvement, especially with the media, in the electoral process. He aims to work together to ensure that the elections are smooth, free, fair, peaceful, inclusive, participatory, and celebratory.
Mizoram is slated to go to elections for its single seat in the first phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
The deadline for filing nominations is March 27, and the last date for withdrawing candidature is set for March 30.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 28.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar has announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election on Saturday.
The EC stated that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken on June 4.
Additionally, Kumar has released a large number of key statistics regarding the elections. This year, 97 crore citizens are registered to vote, comprising 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female voters. There are 1.82 crore first-time voters and 21.5 crore young voters between 18 and 30 years old.
There are 88.4 lakh specially-abled voters. To facilitate the elections, 1.5 crore officials and security personnel will be deployed across 10.5 lakh polling stations, utilizing 55 lakh EVMs.
