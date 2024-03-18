Mizoram Elections: More Than 8.6 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots on April 19

AIZAWL: As Mizoram gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, more than 8.6 lakh voters, including 4.41 lakh female voters are set to exercise their franchise in the polls.

Among 8.6 lakh voters, there are 36,214 young voters aged 18-19, 4,758 senior citizens aged 85 and above, 3,399 voters with disabilities (PswD), and 4,980 service voters.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that there are 1,276 polling stations throughout the state.

Speaking to the media, Vyas asserted that 15 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with 3,000 state police personnel, will be deployed across the state during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.