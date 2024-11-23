Mizoram: Electoral Roll Update Process For 2025 Begins

The Village and Local Council electoral rolls need special updating, in contrast to the Assembly Electoral Roll. Between November 25 and December 9, 2024, those who qualify to be added, transferred, or deleted from the list must apply through their respective Village Level Officers (VLOs) or Local Level Officers (LLOs).

Important Information on the Voter Roll Update Procedure

1. Electoral Roll Drafts Published:

On November 22, 2024, the Aizawl District Local Council (LC) and Village Council (VC) Draft Electoral Rolls were released. Citizens may file claims for corrections, new registrations, or objections at their local level officer (LLO) or village level officer (VLO) office beginning on November 25 and ending on December 9, 2024.

2. Claims Verification Process:

From December 10 to December 19, 2024, selected Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) will assess claims and objections submitted during this time frame. Following data entry of approved updates, the Final Electoral Rolls will be released on January 8, 2025.

3. Overview of Electoral Data:

• Local Council (LC): According to the draft rolls, there are 233,092 voters living in 64,077 families, comprising 124,472 women and 108,620 men.

• Village Council (VC): According to the draft rolls, there are 62,629 voters from 17,877 homes, including 32,056 women and 30,573 men.

4. Distinct Voter Roll Management:

The VC and LC electoral rolls are distinct from the MLA rolls used in state legislative elections. Corrections and updates made to the LC/VC rolls will not automatically apply to MLA rolls.

Election Notice and Shortened VC Terms:

The Mizoram government announced a six-month term reduction for Village Councils (except from those under the three Autonomous District Councils) in an official notification released by the Local Administration Department (LAD). This change ensures preparedness for the democratic process and is in line with the scheduled elections in February 2025.

Key Dates for Voter Roll Updates

•⁠ ⁠Claims Submission Period: November 25 - December 9, 2024

•⁠ ⁠Verification Period: December 10 - December 19, 2024

•⁠ ⁠Final Electoral Roll Publication: January 8, 2025

The Mizoram administration hopes that this simplified procedure would guarantee accurate and equitable voter representation in the next elections.