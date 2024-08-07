Mizoram Enforces Strict Movement Restrictions in Lawngtlai District Near Bangladesh Border

AIZAWL: District Judge Cheemala Shivagopal Reddy of Longtalai in Mizoram issued an order restricting movement of residents in view of the unrest in neighboring Bangladesh.
The order said Longtalai residents should stay at least 3 km away from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border between 6pm and 6am to ensure safety.
The order prohibits travel within 3 kilometers of the border between 6pm and 6am. Violators will be punished under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code
The order remains in effect until further notice.
Mizoram Police has stepped up security along the 318-km Bangladesh border and directed all border police stations to do the same.
They are working with Border Security Force and Assam Rifles. So far, there have been no reports of refugees from Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, at least 29 bodies of Awami League leaders and their family members have been found in violence-torn Bangladesh. This happened when Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left for India.
Student protests over the controversial allotment scheme had intensified, leading to mounting demands for the 76-year-old leader to step down.
At least ten people died in attacks and violence in Satkhira after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday, a local newspaper said. The homes and businesses of his party leaders and activists were destroyed and looted.
In early July, students in cities across Bangladesh took to the streets demanding an end to the number of jobs given to their relatives who participated in the 1971 liberation war
The situation quickly escalated from demonstrations to violence. On August 4, anti-government protests resumed in Dhaka and other cities.
