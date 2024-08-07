Mizoram Enforces Strict Movement Restrictions in Lawngtlai District Near Bangladesh Border

AIZAWL: District Judge Cheemala Shivagopal Reddy of Longtalai in Mizoram issued an order restricting movement of residents in view of the unrest in neighboring Bangladesh.

The order said Longtalai residents should stay at least 3 km away from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border between 6pm and 6am to ensure safety.

The order prohibits travel within 3 kilometers of the border between 6pm and 6am. Violators will be punished under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code

The order remains in effect until further notice.