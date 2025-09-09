Mizoram gears up for PM’s likely visit to inaugurate rail project

AIZAWL: Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to Mizoram to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on September 13, officials said on Monday.

The 51.38km Bairabi (near Assam’s Hailakandi district)-Sairang (near Aizawl city) railway project will make Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast region to be connected by railways after Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar.

Senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), led by General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chaudhary, are making hectic preparations to give final touches to the railway project and arrangements for the inauguration.

“Prime Minister’s final confirmation and schedule of Mizoram visit not yet received from the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office). But we are making all preparations for the PM visit and inauguration of the vital railway project,” the NFR official told IANS, refusing to be named. He said that as per the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister would address a public gathering in Assam Rifles ground and inaugurate the railway project at the newly built Sairang railway station.

Union Ministers and senior officials of several ministries, including the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Tribal Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, would be present in the events.

The NFR officials said that after the inauguration Bairabi-Sairang new railway project, three express trains would start their operation connecting the Mizoram capital Aizawl and Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi.

Also Read: Assam Rifles celebrates Teachers’ Day across Mizoram schools

Also Watch: