Mizoram Gears Up for Vote Counting for Lone Lok Sabha Seat

AIZAWL: Mizoram is fully prepared for vote counting of its lone Lok Sabha seat scheduled for June 4. This is according to State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas. Over 2000 officials are included, returning officers assistant returning officers, counting supervisors counting assistants and micro observers. They will be deployed across state to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

A comprehensive three-tier security arrangement has been implemented at 13 counting centers across Mizoram. The state capital, Aizawl will host three counting centers. Each district headquarters will have one center. The counting will be conducted in 40 counting halls. They are equipped with 379 counting tables. Each table will be supervised by counting supervisor, counting agent and micro-observer. Observers have been appointed by Election Commission who will monitor counting centers to ensure adherence to protocols and transparency.

CEO Madhup Vyas stated that counting process will commence at 8 am on June 4. Starting with postal ballots. This will be followed by votes cast in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The counting process varies across assembly segments. Five rounds in five assembly segments. Four rounds in 15 segments. Three rounds in 18 segments and two rounds in two segments.

To facilitate seamless distribution of information regarding election results media centers have been established in all counting centers. This will ensure that public receives timely updates on the results as they unfold.

The Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram saw voter turnout of 56.6 percent out of over 8.56 lakh registered voters, held on April 19. Six candidates contested polls representing ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) Congress, BJP People’s Conference (PC) party and independent candidate

The meticulous preparations and stringent security measures reflect Mizoram's commitment to fair and transparent electoral process. The results of this lone Lok Sabha seat. Eagerly awaited by people of Mizoram marking culmination of closely watched election.