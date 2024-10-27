Mizoram Government, Assam Rifles Sign Agreement To Relocate Aizawl Bases

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles have formally signed an agreement for relocating the Assam Rifles bases from Aizawl city to the Zokhawsang designated battalion complex. This was informed by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday.
The central paramilitary force has its bases in Aizawl city’s Zodin Square and Khatla, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) residence at Tuikhuahtlang, and a commandant bungalow and church in Tuikual.
In addition to it, the paramilitary force also owns plots of land at Babutlang and Chitte, and a war memorial and temple at Zodin.
The Mizoram CM stated that the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for shifting the bases of the Assam Rifles from the capital city to Zokhawsang was signed on October 23, 2024 in New Delhi.
It was signed in the presence of CM Lalduhoma, sitting MLA's and officials from the state government and Assam Rifles with Union Home Minister Amit Shah kept in the loop.
The Mizoram CM further informed that the relocation process will be completed by April 2025.
The Assam Rifles will hand over their lands and properties at Chitte River, Tuikual church area and Babutlang to the Mizoram government within three months from the signing of the agreement.
CM Lalduhoma said that relocation is not feasible immediately as works at the Zokhawsang designated battalion complex still remain.
However, he pointed out that the paramilitary force will retain its 23 Sector headquarters, Mizoram range in Khatla and DIG residence at Tuikhuahtlang as per the agreement.
ALSO READ: Mizoram Resident Goes Missing Near Assam Border; Search in Progress
ALSO WATCH: