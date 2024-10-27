Mizoram Government, Assam Rifles Sign Agreement To Relocate Aizawl Bases

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles have formally signed an agreement for relocating the Assam Rifles bases from Aizawl city to the Zokhawsang designated battalion complex. This was informed by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday.

The central paramilitary force has its bases in Aizawl city’s Zodin Square and Khatla, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) residence at Tuikhuahtlang, and a commandant bungalow and church in Tuikual.

In addition to it, the paramilitary force also owns plots of land at Babutlang and Chitte, and a war memorial and temple at Zodin.

The Mizoram CM stated that the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for shifting the bases of the Assam Rifles from the capital city to Zokhawsang was signed on October 23, 2024 in New Delhi.