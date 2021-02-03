Mizoram Government Declares 16th Feb as Public Holiday

Aizawl: The Government of Mizoram had declared the 16th February 2021 (Tuesday) as Public Holiday for Government Servants including employees under both Central and State Public Sector Undertakings, Financial Institutions, Educational Institutions who are registered as voters under Aizawl Municipality to enable the voters to exercise their franchise in the General Election to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, 2021.

The Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Mizoram shared the news on their official Twitter account. They wrote, "Government of Mizoram declares 16th February 2021 (Tuesday) as Public Holiday for Government Servants"

Government of Mizoram declares 16th February 2021 (Tuesday) as Public Holiday for Government Servants https://t.co/W6ZEnHE5lc — DIPRMizoram (@dipr_mizoram) February 3, 2021

The election will be held on February 16. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

The votes will be tallied on February 18. In case of repolling, the repolling will be held on February 17, as informed by the Mizoram State Election Commissioner Laima Chozah.

The present AMC''s term came to an end in December last year, but the election could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. An administrator has been appointed to run the civic body till the polls are held and results declared.

The AMC poll might see a three-way contest among the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), chief opposition Zoram People''s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress.

At least 66 candidates, including 20 females have filed nomination papers for AMC polls. The reigning Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have 19 candidates each while the BJP has nine candidates for the upcoming poll.

During the previous elections in 2015, the MNF won 11 seats, while the Congress got seven. The Mizoram People''s Conference won one seat.

There are 19 seats in AMC, out of which 6 are reserved for women.

Polling will be held in 274 polling stations with electronic voting machines.





