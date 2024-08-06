Mizoram government issues heavy rainfall alert in state up to August 12

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has requested all its citizens to be alert to ensure their safety due to the possibility of heavy rainfall in the state up to August 12, officials said. As per the forecast issued by the National Forecasting Centre, Indian Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences vide their All India Weather Summary And Forecast Bulletin dated August 3, the deep depression over southwest Bihar and adjoining northwest Jharkhand moved west-northwestwards continuing east towards north-east regions; it is very likely that Mizoram will experience heavy rainfall (>= 7 cm) accompanied with a thunderstorm, lightning during August 4-9, while there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall up to August 12.

In a public notice issued by the Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department of Mizoram on August 4, the government said that such being the case, all the citizens of Mizoram are requested to be alert for their safety as far as possible so as to avoid disasters due to heavy rainfall in the State. “The public is further requested to contact and inform the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mizoram - 112/1070 (Toll Free) and the concerned District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC)/ D.C. Office immediately, which is functional 24x7 to respond to any kind of disaster,” read the public notice. (ANI)

Also Read: Northeast Region: Deficit rainfall in Northeastern states after deluge (sentinelassam.com)