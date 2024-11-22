Mizoram Government Planning To Relocate State’s Refugees To A Single Location

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government plans to relocate all refugees currently taking shelter in various parts of the state to a single location, Lalmuanpuia Punte, the political adviser to Mizoram Chief Minister said.

Punte held a meeting on Thursday with officials from south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district to address issues related to over 2,000 Bangladeshi refugees currently taking shelter in the area.

Punte said that the government is working to relocate the refugees and gather them in one location rather than having them scattered across various villages, which facilitates administrative efficiency.