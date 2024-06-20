Mizoram Government to Review School Upgrade Decision Made by Previous Administration

AIZAWL: In significant policy move the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma has decided to reassess the former Mizo National Front (MNF) administration's decision to upgrade 340 schools in Mizoram. Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana announced the council of ministers, chaired by Lalduhoma, which convened on Tuesday. They agreed to review the previous cabinet's decisions made in September last year. These decisions involved provincialisation. Provision of ad-hoc grants in aid. Lump sum grants in aid for these schools.

The review comes as many of these schools have reportedly failed to meet the necessary criteria. The former MNF government had planned to provincialise 180 schools. Provide provisional grants in aid to 52 schools. Offer lump sum grants in aid to 108 schools before the state assembly polls last year. However according to Dr. Vanlalthlana only 41 of the 180 schools approved for provincialisation met the required criteria. Similarly, out of 52 schools slated for provisional ad-hoc grants in aid. Only 42 fulfilled norms among the 108 schools approved for lump sum grants in aid just 60 met requirements.

Dr. Vanlalthlana criticized the previous MNF government. He suggested their decision was driven by political gain. This happened ahead of the state assembly polls. He argued such decisions made without adherence to existing laws undermine the effectiveness of regulations governing school upgrades must be adhered to.

The current government is committed to enhancing the status of schools in Mizoram. They recognize the needs of teachers and the community. However Dr. Vanlalthlana emphasized upgrades must comply with legal standards Existing regulations are important. The ZPM administration will also review and potentially revise criteria. These criteria are required for schools to achieve provincialisation or other upgrades.

This move underscores new administration's dedication to ensuring educational policies are implemented fairly.