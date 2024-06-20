Nagaland: 523 Candidates to Contest in Nagaland Urban Local Bodies Elections on June 26

KOHIMA: A total of 523 candidates will compete in the upcoming elections for urban local bodies in Nagaland. The event is scheduled for June 26 as announced by State Election Commission (SEC). This election is significant given the diversity and distribution of candidates across various municipal and town councils in the state.

The SEC has provided detailed figures for each council participating in the elections. In Dimapur Municipal Council, 56 candidates are in the fray. East Dimapur Town Council has 16 candidates, Niuland Town Council has 14, Chümoukedima Town Council will see 28 candidates and Medziphema Town has 20 candidates.

Kohima Municipal Council has fielded 35 candidates. Peren Town Council has 14. Julukie Town Council has 20. Tening Town Council has 12 candidates vying for seats, Wokha Town Council has 27 candidates. Additionally, Bhandari Town Council will have 19 candidates contesting

Other councils with notable participation include Zunheboto Town Council with 28 candidates Sathaka Town Council with 15, Atoizu and Aghunato Town Councils each with 12 candidates. Tseminyu Town Council has 29 candidates, Mokokchung Municipal Council has 29, and Tuli Town Council has six candidates.

In Changtongya Town Council 20 candidates are contesting. Mangkolemba Town Council has 19. Phek Town Council has 25. Pfutsero Town Council has 28 candidates, Chozuba Town Council also has 28 and Meluri Town Council has 11 candidates.

Notably, the SEC has declared 64 candidates from 21 municipal and town councils elected unopposed in civic polls. This development highlights significant number of uncontested seats across the urban local bodies.

In related update, the SEC reported that 79 candidates have withdrawn from the race. This includes all 59 candidates from Eastern Nagaland. It adds a layer of complexity to elections in this region.

The upcoming elections will be crucial event for Nagaland. These elections reflect the political dynamics and aspirations of its urban population. The results will provide insights. The results will show the emerging leadership. The results will show governance structures within state's urban local bodies.