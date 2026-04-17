Mizoram Governor launches house listing and housing census operations

AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) formally marked the commencement of the intensive house listing and housing census operations under Census 2027 at Lok Bhavan in Aizawl. The Governor urged all census field functionaries to carry out their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity, ensuring that no household is left behind.

He emphasised the importance of clearly explaining the census process to individuals who may face difficulties in understanding it, so that every person and household is accurately enumerated.

Describing the exercise as India's first-ever digital census, General Singh expressed confidence in its successful completion and appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to census officials and enumerators.

On the occasion, H. Lalremruati, appointed as Enumerator for Lok Bhavan, successfully entered the required details using the Self Enumeration ID (SE ID) generated from the Governor's self-enumeration exercise conducted on April 7, 2026.

With this entry, the Governor formally completed his own house listing and housing census process.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Directorate of Census Operations, including Joseph H. Lalramsanga, Municipal Commissioner and Principal Census Officer; Irene Zohlimpuii Chongthu, Additional Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) and Additional State Nodal Officer; along with other officials.

A senior official said that Census 2027, India's first digital census, will be conducted in two phases. The first phase -- house listing and housing census -- began on April 1, 2026. The second phase, population enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027.

During the first phase, self-enumeration was carried out nationwide from April 1 to April 15, 2026. The house listing and housing census operations will continue from April 16 to May 15, 2026. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lalduhoma successfully completed his self-enumeration under Phase I (house listing and housing census) of Census 2027 at his official residence on April 1.

An official noted that the self-enumeration process was conducted through a newly introduced online portal and was facilitated by personnel from the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, the General Administration Department, and the Directorate of Census Operations. (IANS)

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