Mizoram has immense untapped economic and cultural potential: Governor

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Tuesday said that the state possesses a rich cultural heritage, exceptional craftsmanship, strong agro-based potential and vibrant creative industries, noting that there are immense untapped opportunities that can be harnessed through concerted efforts. The Governor on Tuesday inaugurated the 'LESDE Kût 2026 - Accelerating Innovation, Empowering Entrepreneurs'.

The five-day event, organised by the Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) Department, is being held from February 10 to 14 at Lammual ground in Aizawl.

Addressing the event, the Governor emphasised that the state's economic progress hinges on creating new livelihood opportunities, the number of youths empowered through skill development, the growth enabled for entrepreneurs, and the effective inclusion of women and rural communities.

Highlighting the critical role of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as a key growth engine for the nation, he noted that India is recognised globally as one of the fastest-growing economies in this domain and serves as a model for other countries.

The Governor stressed the need to extend MSME activities even to the remotest villages. He pointed out that the accompanying Job Fair would serve as a vital bridge between job seekers and employers, urging special attention to the needs of the youth.

In today's rapidly evolving economy driven by technology, he said, skills must be continuously upgraded. General Singh (Retd) encouraged government officials to support entrepreneurs to the best of their ability, while prioritising sustainability and quality.

The Governor further urged proactive implementation of various central government schemes to ensure their benefits reach the people effectively.

He appealed to the people of Mizoram to leverage the state's peaceful environment, abundant natural resources, and talented population to transform it into a hub of sustainable and inclusive development.

LESDE Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, in his address, remarked that innovation is not confined solely to advanced technology but also emerges from addressing local needs through new businesses, services, and ideas. He described the LESDE Department as deeply connected to people's daily livelihoods and stressed the importance of hand-holding support and market-linked skills to ensure secure employment for Mizo youth. (IANS)

