Mizoram steps up crackdown on drugs, smuggling and law-and-order situation peaceful: Governor

AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor, Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), reaffirmed the state government's commitment to enforcing prohibition laws, combating drug abuse, and maintaining public order during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Lammual Ground. He highlighted that since April 2025, Mizoram Police have intensified efforts against illicit drugs, leading to seizures worth around Rs 816 crore. Over 217 criminal cases were registered, and 338 individuals were arrested for drug trafficking.

In a parallel effort against smuggling, large consignments of illegally imported foreign arecanuts (betel nuts) worth Rs 17.8 crore were seized, with several arrests made. Additionally, the police seized 42 firearms and fake Rs 500 currency notes, resulting in multiple arrests. These actions demonstrate Mizoram Police's strong resolve to combat organized crime and ensure public safety.

During the 2025-26 financial year, the Excise and Narcotics Department made significant progress, arresting 611 individuals, seizing 474 kg of drugs, and destroying illegal ganja plantations. Regarding liquor prohibition, the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025, and the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Rules, 2025, were enforced starting October 2025. Over 4,000 people were arrested for violations, with revenue exceeding Rs 1.69 crore, surpassing the annual target.

The Governor noted that the law and order situation remained peaceful in 2025-26 due to the proactive measures taken by the Mizoram Police, including regular patrols along the Assam border and cooperation with the Assam Rifles and BSF to secure the Myanmar border.

In tourism, Mizoram saw over five lakh tourist arrivals in 2024-25, a 139.5% growth, with the trend continuing in 2025-26. The state's improved connectivity, including the new railway line to Sairang, has significantly boosted tourism.

In healthcare, the government is expanding its infrastructure and outreach services to improve healthcare delivery. The Mizoram Youth Commission is empowering youth through skill development, with many securing jobs in various industries.

On education, Mizoram became India's first fully literate state in May 2025, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a new indoor stadium in Aizawl under the Khelo India Scheme in September 2025. (IANS)

