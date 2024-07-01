Mizoram: Heroin and areca nuts worth Rs 2.08 crore recovered in Zokhawthar

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its series of operations against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Police Department, Zokhawthar, Mizoram recovered seven soap cases (80.000 gm) Heroin No.4, having an approximate value of Rs 56,00,000/- in Melbuk and apprehended one individual (Resident of Sairang Dintar Veng, Aizawl) on 28 June, 2024.

In another operation Assam Rifles recovered 273 bags of Areca Nuts worth Rs. 1.52 Crore in Ruantlang, Champhai during a special Area Domination Patrol. The total value of recovered illegal items was approximately Rs. 2.08 Crore Both the operations were carried out based on specific information.

The recovered consignment and the apprehended were handed over to Police Department, Zokhawthar and Customs Department, Champhai on 28 June, 2024 for further legal proceedings, stated the press release.

